IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 5,936 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IonQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 282.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $2,410,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

