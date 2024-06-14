IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 9,807 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 857,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,144. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in IonQ by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

