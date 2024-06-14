IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 9,807 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IonQ Stock Performance
Shares of IONQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 857,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,144. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IonQ
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IonQ
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.