Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $143,198.14 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.70.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
