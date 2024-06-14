Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.71

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 147201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,321,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 333,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,903,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

