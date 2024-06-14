iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.06

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 1161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $605.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.