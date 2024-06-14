iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.54

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 5915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

