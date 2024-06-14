iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after acquiring an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

