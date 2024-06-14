iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.49

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.49 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 61299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after buying an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after buying an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,665,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,299,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.