iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 483,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 889,612 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.93.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

