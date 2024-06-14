iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 131,529 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $29.48.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.