iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

