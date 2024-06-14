iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.62

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $918.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

