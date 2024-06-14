iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

