iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading Down 2%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 8,342,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,062,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,340,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after acquiring an additional 351,165 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,166,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

