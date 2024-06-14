iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is DRW Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 1,243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,030,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.12. 123,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

