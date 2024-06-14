iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.35

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.35 and last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 29107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

