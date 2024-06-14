iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.85

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 69123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,107 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,338,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 92,394 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

