iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.