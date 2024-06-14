iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.45

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.45 and last traded at $296.23, with a volume of 31236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

