iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.79

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 169443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.