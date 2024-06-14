Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.2 %

JACK stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

