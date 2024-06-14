James M. Jenkins Acquires 2,085 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

LAKE opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAKE. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

