JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 15,071.7% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a growth of 15,071.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 38.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of JE Cleantech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
