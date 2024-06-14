JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 15,071.7% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a growth of 15,071.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 38.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JE Cleantech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

