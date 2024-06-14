Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.4 %
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.