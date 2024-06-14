Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.4 %

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.40) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.70.

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.