Jefferies Financial Group Trims RLI (NYSE:RLI) Target Price to $165.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.38. 9,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

