JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.22 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.