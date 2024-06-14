JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

GRTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 320,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,836. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 24.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,900 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

