Joanna Coles Sells 3,950 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 998,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,344,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
