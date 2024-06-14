John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

