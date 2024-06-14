John S. Moody Sells 7,230 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

FCPT opened at $24.35 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,246,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

