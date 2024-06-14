John S. Moody Sells 7,230 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
FCPT opened at $24.35 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
