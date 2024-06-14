John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 33,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

