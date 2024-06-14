Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.5 %

JCI opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

