JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $17.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,009. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KeyCorp by 274.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 243,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

