JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.
JSR Price Performance
Shares of JSCPF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. JSR has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.
JSR Company Profile
