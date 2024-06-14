Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Down 12.6%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) fell 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 348,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,834,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £20.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

