KB Home Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KB Home stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

