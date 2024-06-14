Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$6.05. 12,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,548. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$8.16.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current year.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
