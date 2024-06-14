Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells $14,110.23 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $14,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 82,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.72. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

