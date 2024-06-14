Kevin Boston Sells 5,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$87,200.00.
Kevin Boston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00.
Pason Systems Stock Performance
TSE:PSI opened at C$17.02 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Pason Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
