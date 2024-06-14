Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.92. 1,434,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,548,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

