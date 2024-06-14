Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.05 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

