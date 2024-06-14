Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.05 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Read More
