Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Erin Parsons Acquires 5,260 Shares

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 1,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
