KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $113.91 and last traded at $113.52, with a volume of 549442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,952,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 550.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

