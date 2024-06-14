Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.78 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 56099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

