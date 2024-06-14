Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE KFY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. 60,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,906. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KFY

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.