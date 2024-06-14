Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE KFY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. 60,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,906. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

