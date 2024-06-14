Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.22 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

