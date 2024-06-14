Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $5,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

