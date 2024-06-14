L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,553 shares of company stock valued at $26,304,731 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.65. 35,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

