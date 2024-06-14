Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.