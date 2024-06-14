Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Bruce D. Frank Sells 5,491 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 24,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,719. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

